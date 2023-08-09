Quanterix Appoints Vandana Sriram As CFO

(RTTNews) - Quanterix Corp. (QTRX), a biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Vandana Sriram as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 21 to replace current CFO Michael Doyle.

Most recently, Sriram served as Senior Vice President of Global Finance at Azenta Life Sciences. Prior to Azenta, she had worked as Senior Executive and Head of FP&A for GE Aviation.

As announced earlier, Doyle, CFO since July 2021, will transition to the role of Executive Director, Finance, until his retirement in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.