Quantedge Capital Unloads All Columbia Sportswear Shares Worth $7.4 Million

Key Points

Quantedge sold all 120,700 shares; estimated net position change of $7.4 million.

The transaction accounted for approximately 4% of Quantedge Capital’s 13F assets under management.

The position previously represented approximately 6.8% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 14, 2025, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd liquidated its entire stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the third quarter. The sale of 120,700 shares was estimated at $7.4 million based on average quarterly pricing, reducing the fund’s holding in the apparel company to zero shares.

What else to know

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out of Columbia Sportswear, which no longer appears among reported 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

PVH: $29,344,631 (16.1 of AUM)

$29,344,631 (16.1 of AUM) Adient: $25,527,473 (14% of AUM)

$25,527,473 (14% of AUM) Herbalife: $18,044,577 (9.9 of AUM)

$18,044,577 (9.9 of AUM) United Natural Foods: $10,138,590 (5.5% of AUM)

$10,138,590 (5.5% of AUM) Blue Bird: $7,671,415 (4.2% of AUM)

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.42 billion Net Income (TTM) $186.61 million Dividend Yield 2.22% Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $54.45

Company Snapshot

Columbia Sportswear offers outdoor, active, and lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands.

The company generates revenue through direct-to-consumer retail stores, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution to specialty and mass-market retailers globally.

It targets outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and everyday consumers seeking performance and lifestyle products in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Columbia Sportswear is a global manufacturer and marketer of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel and footwear. The company leverages a multi-brand portfolio and omni-channel distribution strategy to reach a broad customer base across diverse geographies.

Foolish take

Quantedge sold out of what was a meaningful position within its portfolio. One possible catalyst for the move was uncertainty regarding tariffs. On July 31 Columbia provided investors with a limited full-year outlook based on those unknowns.

In addressing the tariff situation, Columbia CEO Tim Boyle stated, "The apparel and footwear industry is facing increasing tariffs, on top of already high existing duties. In this period of global trade policy uncertainty, we continue to take actions to mitigate the financial and operational impacts to our business. For the upcoming Fall 2025 season, our focus is delivering exceptional value to consumers, who are pressured by higher prices for many consumer goods, as well as keeping inventory and dealer margins healthy."

Quantedge managers may have determined that there were too many unknowns in the coming fall selling season for Columbia regarding costs and profit margin.

The company did, in fact, subsequently have to trim the high end of its sales guidance range for investors. Yet Columbia stock has been relatively stagnant since Q2, indicating the tariff questions are already built into the share price.

Long-term investors would do well to look through short-term uncertainties as long as the business continues to manage well what it can control. Columbia Sportswear has a good track record of doing just that.

Glossary

13F assets: Securities and assets reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Liquidated: Sold off an entire investment position, converting it to cash or cash equivalents.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Direct-to-consumer: A sales model where products are sold directly from the company to end customers, bypassing third-party retailers.

Wholesale distribution: Selling products in bulk to retailers or distributors, who then sell to end consumers.

Omni-channel: A retail strategy integrating multiple sales channels (online, in-store, etc.) for a seamless customer experience.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blue Bird. The Motley Fool recommends United Natural Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.