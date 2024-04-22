QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) ended the recent trading session at $3.33, demonstrating a -0.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.87%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.11%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.9% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 166.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $129.02 million, reflecting a 9.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $518.06 million, demonstrating changes of +406.67% and +11.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.96.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

