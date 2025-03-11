QuantaSing Group Limited Reports Q2 FY 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Revenue Decline but Increased Net Income

QuantaSing Group Limited reports decreased revenues but increased net income in Q2 FY 2025, reflecting strategic business transitions.

QuantaSing Group Limited, a lifestyle solution provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of FY 2025, reporting revenues of RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million), a decline of 10.3% from the previous quarter and 25.9% year-over-year. Despite this revenue drop, the company achieved a net income of RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), a 57.1% increase sequentially and 17.8% year-over-year, attributed to operational efficiency and a strategic focus on the silver economy. The total registered users grew by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million. While individual online learning service revenues fell significantly, the consumer business saw a notable increase of 39.0%. The CFO emphasized the company's disciplined approach during its transition phase, citing a solid cash position of RMB1,213.2 million (US$166.2 million) that provides flexibility for future opportunities. The overall outlook reflects a commitment to enhancing business resilience through diversified streams and technology improvements.

Potential Positives

Net income for the second quarter of FY 2025 increased by 57.1% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and by 17.8% from the second quarter of FY 2024, demonstrating strong financial performance despite a decrease in revenues.

Adjusted net income showed a significant improvement, rising by 50.0% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and by 27.1% from the second quarter of FY 2024, indicating effective cost management and resilience.

The total registered users increased by 24.2% year-over-year, reaching approximately 139.6 million, reflecting strong growth in user engagement and the company's expanding market reach.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments increased to RMB1,213.2 million, providing the company with substantial financial flexibility to explore strategic opportunities during its transition phase.

Potential Negatives

Revenues for the second quarter of FY 2025 decreased by 10.3% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and 25.9% from the second quarter of FY 2024, indicating potential challenges in sustaining growth.

Gross billings for individual online learning services fell by 23.5% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and 42.2% from the second quarter of FY 2024, reflecting a significant decline in demand for core services.

The company noted declining revenues in specific service segments, including a 31.2% year-over-year drop in revenues from individual online learning services and substantial reductions in skills upgrading and financial literacy courses.

FAQ

What were QuantaSing's revenue figures for Q2 FY 2025?

QuantaSing reported revenues of RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million) for Q2 FY 2025, a 10.3% decrease from Q1 FY 2025.

How did net income change in Q2 FY 2025?

Net income increased to RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), up 57.1% from Q1 FY 2025 and 17.8% from Q2 FY 2024.

What factors influenced the revenue decrease?

The revenue decrease was primarily due to declines in skills upgrading, financial literacy, and recreation courses compared to previous periods.

What growth did QuantaSing see in registered users?

As of December 31, 2024, registered users increased by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million from 112.4 million the previous year.

What strategic changes is QuantaSing implementing?

QuantaSing is focusing on operational efficiency and expanding its consumer business, particularly in health and wellness products for senior users.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (the “second quarter of FY 2025”, which refers to the quarter from October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024).







Highlights for the Second Quarter of FY 2025











Revenues



for the second quarter of FY 2025 were RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million), representing a decrease of 10.3% from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (the “first quarter of FY 2025”) and a decrease of 25.9% from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (the “second quarter of FY 2024”).



for the second quarter of FY 2025 were RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million), representing a decrease of 10.3% from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (the “first quarter of FY 2025”) and a decrease of 25.9% from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (the “second quarter of FY 2024”).





Gross billings of individual online learning services







1





for the second quarter of FY 2025 were RMB546.2 million (US$74.8 million), representing a decrease of 23.5% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and a decrease of 42.2% from the second quarter of FY 2024.



for the second quarter of FY 2025 were RMB546.2 million (US$74.8 million), representing a decrease of 23.5% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and a decrease of 42.2% from the second quarter of FY 2024.





Net income



for the second quarter of FY 2025 was RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), representing an increase of 57.1% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and an increase of 17.8% from the second quarter of FY 2024.



for the second quarter of FY 2025 was RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), representing an increase of 57.1% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and an increase of 17.8% from the second quarter of FY 2024.





Adjusted net income







2





for the second quarter of FY 2025 was RMB132.0 million (US$18.1 million), representing an increase of 50.0% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and an increase of 27.1% from the second quarter of FY 2024.



for the second quarter of FY 2025 was RMB132.0 million (US$18.1 million), representing an increase of 50.0% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and an increase of 27.1% from the second quarter of FY 2024.





Total registered users



increased by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million as of December 31, 2024, from 112.4 million as of December 31, 2023.



increased by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million as of December 31, 2024, from 112.4 million as of December 31, 2023.





Paying learners



was approximately 0.3 million in the second quarter of FY 2025.







Mr. Peng Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QuantaSing, commented, “Our second quarter results demonstrate our deliberate approach to business development as we execute our strategic transition. Our established online learning business continues to operate effectively, generating steady cash flow that supports our strategic initiatives. Meanwhile, our consumer business is experiencing promising growth, driven by strong demand for our health and wellness products, with a focus on the silver economy. By diversifying our revenue streams across multiple business lines while enhancing our technological capabilities, we're building a more resilient business model that can navigate market uncertainties. Our focus remains on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution and selective investments in promising growth opportunities.”





Mr. Dong Xie, Chief Financial Officer of QuantaSing, added, “Our second quarter financial performance reflects our disciplined approach to business transformation. While revenue has moderated as expected during this transition, our focus on operational efficiency has enabled us to maintain a solid financial foundation. Our ongoing IT infrastructure enhancement and process optimization efforts are driving improved efficiency across our business lines. With our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,213.2 million, we have the flexibility to carefully evaluate strategic opportunities as we navigate this transitional phase.”







Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY 2025









Revenues







Revenues were RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB980.5 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. The change reflects the Company's deliberate shift from traffic-driven growth to high-quality growth, with strategic focus on the silver economy market.









Revenues from individual online learning services



decreased by 31.2% year over year to RMB601.3 million (US$82.5 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, from RMB873.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of RMB162.7 million (US$22.3 million) in revenues from skills upgrading courses, a decline of RMB92.6 million (US$12.7 million) in revenues from financial literacy courses and a decline of RMB17.0 million (US$2.3 million) in revenues from recreation and leisure courses.



Revenues from individual online learning services decreased by 31.2% year over year to RMB601.3 million (US$82.5 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, from RMB873.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of RMB162.7 million (US$22.3 million) in revenues from skills upgrading courses, a decline of RMB92.6 million (US$12.7 million) in revenues from financial literacy courses and a decline of RMB17.0 million (US$2.3 million) in revenues from recreation and leisure courses.





Revenues from enterprise services



were RMB55.7 million (US$7.6 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB57.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a year-over-year change of 3.4%, primarily due to changes in existing customers’ demands.



Revenues from enterprise services were RMB55.7 million (US$7.6 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB57.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a year-over-year change of 3.4%, primarily due to changes in existing customers’ demands.





Revenues from consumer business







3





increased to RMB64.5 million (US$8.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, representing a 39.0% increase from RMB46.4 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, driven by the Company’s expansion into wellness products.



Revenues from consumer business increased to RMB64.5 million (US$8.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, representing a 39.0% increase from RMB46.4 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, driven by the Company’s expansion into wellness products.





Revenues from others





3



were RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB3.0 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, primarily due to revenue generated from the Company’s newly initiated business.









Cost of revenues







Cost of revenues was RMB122.5 million (US$16.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB145.0 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 15.5%. The decrease was primarily due to reduced labor outsourcing costs of RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million) and lower staff costs of RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million), partially offset by a RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million) increase in procurement costs.







Sales and marketing expenses







Sales and marketing expenses were RMB407.0 million (US$55.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB657.1 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 38.1%. The decrease was mainly due to declines in marketing and promotion expenses of RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) and labor outsourcing costs of RMB31.0 million (US$4.3 million), partially offset by an increase in staff costs of RMB14.0 million (US$1.9 million), which includes an increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB16.8 million (US$2.3 million).







Research and development expenses







Research and development expenses were RMB28.4 million (US$3.9 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB41.0 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 30.9%. The decrease was primarily due to lower staff costs of RMB9.7 million (US$1.3 million).







General and administrative expenses







General and administrative expenses were RMB30.5 million (US$4.2 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB35.1 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 12.9%. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million).







Net income and adjusted net income







Net income was RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared with RMB107.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. Adjusted net income was RMB132.0 million (US$18.1 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB103.9 million in the second quarter of FY 2024.







Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share







4









Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.78 (US$0.11) and RMB0.77 (US$0.11), respectively, in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared with basic and diluted net income per share of RMB0.65 and RMB0.64 in the second quarter of FY 2024. Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share were RMB0.81 (US$0.11) and RMB0.80 (US$0.11), respectively, in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared with basic and diluted adjusted net income per share of RMB0.63 and RMB0.62 in the second quarter of FY 2024.







Balance Sheet







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,213.2 million (US$166.2 million), compared with RMB1,026.3 million as of June 30, 2024.







Recent Developments









Changes in Composition of Board







On January 21, 2025, the Company announced changes to its board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Chenyang Wei resigned as a director effective January 21, 2025, for personal reasons. The Company appointed Mr. Shunyan Zhu as a new independent director and member of the audit committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”), effective the same date. Following these changes, the Board consists of seven directors: Mr. Peng Li, Mr. Frank Lin, Mr. Dong Xie and Ms. Xihao Liu, and three independent directors, Mr. Hongqiang Zhao, Ms. Pei Hua (Helen) Wong and Mr. Shunyan Zhu. The Audit Committee consists of the three independent directors.







Investments in Letsvan







Through a series of transactions commencing in December 2024, the Company has invested in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture Co., Ltd. (深圳市熠起文化有限公司)(“Letsvan”), a PRC-based company primarily engaged in IP incubation and discovery, IP operation, copyright commercialization, and the promotion and sales of pop toys and other cultural products for global artists. The Company believes that such investments in Letsvan will effectively capitalize on the Company’s transferable expertise and established operational infrastructure, thereby unlocking a wider array of business opportunities. The Company expects to consummate the investments by the end of March 2025, upon which the Company will have control over and be able to consolidate the results of Letsvan into the Company’s consolidated financial statements.







Share Repurchase Program







On June 11, 2024, the Company announced that the Board had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$20.0 million of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs for a 12-month period beginning on June 11, 2024 (the “2024 Share Repurchase Program”). As of December 31, 2024, a total of 1.7 million ADSs had been repurchased for an aggregate consideration of US$3.6 million under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.







Conference Call Information







The Company's management team will hold anearnings conference callat 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:









International:





1-412-902-4272









United States Toll Free:





1-888-346-8982









Mainland China Toll Free:





4001-201203









Hong Kong Toll Free:





800-905945









Conference ID:





QuantaSing Group Limited





















The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:









International:





1-412-317-0088









United States Toll Free:





1-877-344-7529









Replay Access Code:





7982374





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses gross billings of individual online learning services, adjusted net income and basic and diluted adjusted net income per share as its non-GAAP financial measures. Gross billings of individual online learning services for a specific period represents revenues of the Company’s individual online learning services net of the changes in deferred revenues in such period, further adjusted by value-added tax in such period. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expense. Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share represents adjusted net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods used in computing adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for revenue, net income, net income per share, basic and diluted or other consolidated statements of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.





The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding QuantaSing’s financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new users and learners and to increase the spending and revenues generated from users and learners; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services and products; the expected growth, trends and competition in the markets that the Company operates in; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s business and industry, general economic and political conditions in China and globally, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC dated January 24, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







About QuantaSing Group Limited







QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners as well as consumer products and services in selected areas to address the senior users’ aspirations for wellness.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.quantasing.com



.







Contact







Investor Relations





Leah Guo





QuantaSing Group Limited





Email:



ir@quantasing.com











Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email:



QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com











Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429





__________________________







1



Gross billings of individual online learning services is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of revenues of individual online learning services to gross billings of individual online learning services, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.







2



Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.







3



Effective from the fourth quarter of FY 2024, the Company has introduced “Revenues from Consumer Business” as a separate line item. This revenue was previously included in “Revenues from Others”. The historical revenues presentation has been conformed to the current presentation.







4



Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of basic and diluted net income per share to basic and diluted adjusted net income per share, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.



















QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























As of

















June 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024

















RMB













RMB













US$









































ASSETS

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





779,931









1,094,762









149,982









Restricted cash





160









1,174









161









Short-term investments





246,195









117,285









16,068









Accounts receivable, net





16,676









16,403









2,247









Amounts due from related parties





4,488









-









-









Inventory, net





6,345









13,398









1,836









Prepayments and other current assets





275,549









157,802









21,620











Total current assets









1,329,344













1,400,824













191,914









































Non-current assets:































Property and equipment, net





6,569









5,032









689









Long-term investments





9,010









35,776









4,901









Intangible assets, net





-









59









8









Operating lease right-of-use assets





58,889









37,205









5,097









Deferred tax assets





847









2,014









276









Other non-current assets





21,360









6,102









836











Total non-current assets









96,675













86,188













11,807













TOTAL ASSETS









1,426,019













1,487,012













203,721









































LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities:































Accounts payables





62,066









46,301









6,343









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





190,508









197,866









27,108









Income tax payable





20,399









51,966









7,119









Contract liabilities, current portion





385,227









304,788









41,756









Advance from customers





162,257









122,815









16,826









Operating lease liabilities, current portion





49,099









45,021









6,168











Total current liabilities









869,556













768,757













105,320









































Non-current liabilities:































Contract liabilities, non-current portion





11,365









28,057









3,844









Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion





16,989









2,443









335









Deferred tax liabilities





11,625









23,765









3,256











Total non-current liabilities









39,979













54,265













7,435













TOTAL LIABILITIES









909,535













823,022













112,755

























QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





- continued









(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























As of

















June 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024

















RMB













RMB













US$









































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Class A ordinary shares





81













81













11













Class B ordinary shares





34













34













5













Treasury stock





(109,257





)









(46,363





)









(6,352





)









Additional paid-in capital





1,192,474













1,067,975













146,312













Accumulated other comprehensive income





17,313













18,780













2,573













Accumulative deficit





(584,161





)









(376,717





)









(51,610





)











TOTAL QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









516,484

















663,790

















90,939















Non-controlling interests







-















200













27















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









516,484

















663,990

















90,966

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









1,426,019

















1,487,012

















203,721





























QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)

























For the Three Months









Ended December 31,













For the Six Months









Ended December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024













2024

















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$

































































Revenues







980,542













726,647













99,550













1,849,678













1,537,051













210,575













Cost of revenues





(145,018





)









(122,512





)









(16,784





)









(263,210





)









(256,960





)









(35,203





)































































Gross Profit









835,524

















604,135

















82,766

















1,586,468

















1,280,091

















175,372





































































Operating expenses:























































Sales and marketing expenses





(657,112





)









(407,022





)









(55,762





)









(1,277,264





)









(922,031





)









(126,318





)









Research and development expenses





(41,015





)









(28,354





)









(3,884





)









(84,815





)









(56,434





)









(7,731





)









General and administrative expenses





(35,059





)









(30,524





)









(4,182





)









(77,821





)









(61,145





)









(8,377





)











Total operating expenses









(733,186









)













(465,900









)













(63,828









)













(1,439,900









)













(1,039,610









)













(142,426









)

































































Income from operations









102,338

















138,235

















18,938

















146,568

















240,481

















32,946





































































Other income:























































Interest income





2,409













1,221













167













5,856













3,160













433













Others, net





2,221













6,283













861













14,478













16,018













2,194



































































Income before income tax









106,968

















145,739

















19,966

















166,902

















259,659

















35,573















Income tax benefit/(expense)





642













(18,983





)









(2,601





)









7,388













(52,215





)









(7,153





)































































Net income









107,610

















126,756

















17,365

















174,290

















207,444

















28,420















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests







-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















Net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited









107,610

















126,756

















17,365

















174,290

















207,444

















28,420





































































Other comprehensive (loss)/income























































Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax





(3,372





)









5,013













687













(5,377





)









1,467













201















Total other comprehensive (loss)/income









(3,372









)













5,013

















687

















(5,377









)













1,467

















201





































































Total comprehensive income







104,238













131,769













18,052













168,913













208,911













28,621













Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





-













-













-













-













-













-















Comprehensive income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited









104,238

















131,769

















18,052

















168,913

















208,911

















28,621





































































Net income per ordinary share























































- Basic





0.65













0.78













0.11













1.04













1.30













0.18













- Diluted





0.64













0.77













0.11













1.02













1.27













0.17















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share























































- Basic





165,369,914













162,250,442













162,250,442













167,213,449













159,347,748













159,347,748













- Diluted





167,356,510













165,374,240













165,374,240













171,180,058













163,341,734













163,341,734















Share-based compensation expenses included in























































Cost of revenues





(3,289





)









(1,480





)









(203





)









(7,067





)









(3,783





)









(518





)









Sales and marketing expenses





15,946













(859





)









(118





)









11,457













(898





)









(123





)









Research and development expenses





(1,402





)









(409





)









(56





)









(7,012





)









(2,307





)









(316





)









General and administrative expenses





(7,513





)









(2,470





)









(338





)









(20,922





)









(5,502





)









(754





)























QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS









(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)



















The following table below sets forth a reconciliation of revenues to gross billings for the periods indicated:























For the Three Months









Ended December 31,













For the Six Months









Ended December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024













2024

















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$

































































Revenues of individual online learning services:







873,551













601,293













82,377













1,629,461













1,310,305













179,510













Add: value-added tax





47,100













33,359













4,570













94,679













74,050













10,145













Add: ending deferred revenues



(1)







643,929













440,632













60,366













643,929













440,632













60,366













Less: beginning deferred revenues



(1)







(619,954





)









(529,054





)









(72,480





)









(661,360





)









(565,030





)









(77,409





)









​























































Gross billings of individual online learning services









944,626

















546,230

















74,833

















1,706,709

















1,259,957

















172,612























(1) Deferred revenues include contract liabilities, advance from customers, and refund liability of individual online learning services included in “accrued expenses and other current liabilities”.























QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS





- continued









(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)



















The following table below sets forth a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and basic and diluted net income per share to basic and diluted adjusted net income per share for the periods indicated:























For the Three Months









Ended December 31,













For Six Months









Ended December 31,

















2023

















2024













2024













2023













2024













2024

















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$

































































Net income







107,610













126,756









17,365









174,290









207,444









28,420









Add: Share-based compensation expenses





(3,742





)









5,218









715









23,544









12,490









1,711









​























































Adjusted net income









103,868

















131,974













18,080













197,834













219,934













30,131











Attributable to noncontrolling interests





-













-









-









-









-









-











Adjusted net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited









103,868

















131,974













18,080













197,834













219,934













30,131

































































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share























































- Basic





165,369,914













162,250,442









162,250,442









167,213,449









159,347,748









159,347,748









- Diluted





167,356,510













165,374,240









165,374,240









171,180,058









163,341,734









163,341,734











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net





income





per share























































- Basic





165,369,914













162,250,442









162,250,442









167,213,449









159,347,748









159,347,748









- Diluted





167,356,510













165,374,240









165,374,240









171,180,058









163,341,734









163,341,734































































Net income per ordinary share























































- Basic





0.65













0.78









0.11









1.04









1.30









0.18









- Diluted





0.64













0.77









0.11









1.02









1.27









0.17











Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ordinary share























































- Basic





(0.02





)









0.03









0.00









0.14









0.08









0.01









- Diluted





(0.02





)









0.03









0.00









0.14









0.08









0.01











Adjusted net





income





per ordinary share























































- Basic





0.63













0.81









0.11









1.18









1.38









0.19









- Diluted





0.62













0.80









0.11









1.16









1.35









0.18







