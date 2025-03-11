QuantaSing Group Limited Reports Q2 FY 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Revenue Decline but Increased Net Income

QuantaSing Group Limited reports decreased revenues but increased net income in Q2 FY 2025, reflecting strategic business transitions.
Quiver AI Summary
QuantaSing Group Limited, a lifestyle solution provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of FY 2025, reporting revenues of RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million), a decline of 10.3% from the previous quarter and 25.9% year-over-year. Despite this revenue drop, the company achieved a net income of RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), a 57.1% increase sequentially and 17.8% year-over-year, attributed to operational efficiency and a strategic focus on the silver economy. The total registered users grew by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million. While individual online learning service revenues fell significantly, the consumer business saw a notable increase of 39.0%. The CFO emphasized the company's disciplined approach during its transition phase, citing a solid cash position of RMB1,213.2 million (US$166.2 million) that provides flexibility for future opportunities. The overall outlook reflects a commitment to enhancing business resilience through diversified streams and technology improvements.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the second quarter of FY 2025 increased by 57.1% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and by 17.8% from the second quarter of FY 2024, demonstrating strong financial performance despite a decrease in revenues.
- Adjusted net income showed a significant improvement, rising by 50.0% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and by 27.1% from the second quarter of FY 2024, indicating effective cost management and resilience.
- The total registered users increased by 24.2% year-over-year, reaching approximately 139.6 million, reflecting strong growth in user engagement and the company's expanding market reach.
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments increased to RMB1,213.2 million, providing the company with substantial financial flexibility to explore strategic opportunities during its transition phase.
Potential Negatives
- Revenues for the second quarter of FY 2025 decreased by 10.3% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and 25.9% from the second quarter of FY 2024, indicating potential challenges in sustaining growth.
- Gross billings for individual online learning services fell by 23.5% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and 42.2% from the second quarter of FY 2024, reflecting a significant decline in demand for core services.
- The company noted declining revenues in specific service segments, including a 31.2% year-over-year drop in revenues from individual online learning services and substantial reductions in skills upgrading and financial literacy courses.
FAQ
What were QuantaSing's revenue figures for Q2 FY 2025?
QuantaSing reported revenues of RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million) for Q2 FY 2025, a 10.3% decrease from Q1 FY 2025.
How did net income change in Q2 FY 2025?
Net income increased to RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), up 57.1% from Q1 FY 2025 and 17.8% from Q2 FY 2024.
What factors influenced the revenue decrease?
The revenue decrease was primarily due to declines in skills upgrading, financial literacy, and recreation courses compared to previous periods.
What growth did QuantaSing see in registered users?
As of December 31, 2024, registered users increased by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million from 112.4 million the previous year.
What strategic changes is QuantaSing implementing?
QuantaSing is focusing on operational efficiency and expanding its consumer business, particularly in health and wellness products for senior users.
$QSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $QSG stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GGV CAPITAL LLC removed 550,609 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,189,315
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 71,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,221
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 30,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,627
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 26,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,527
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 23,272 shares (+173.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,267
- MERIDIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,400
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 13,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,527
Full Release
BEIJING, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (the “second quarter of FY 2025”, which refers to the quarter from October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024).
Highlights for the Second Quarter of FY 2025
Revenues
for the second quarter of FY 2025 were RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million), representing a decrease of 10.3% from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (the “first quarter of FY 2025”) and a decrease of 25.9% from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (the “second quarter of FY 2024”).
Gross billings of individual online learning services
1
for the second quarter of FY 2025 were RMB546.2 million (US$74.8 million), representing a decrease of 23.5% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and a decrease of 42.2% from the second quarter of FY 2024.
Net income
for the second quarter of FY 2025 was RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), representing an increase of 57.1% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and an increase of 17.8% from the second quarter of FY 2024.
Adjusted net income
2
for the second quarter of FY 2025 was RMB132.0 million (US$18.1 million), representing an increase of 50.0% from the first quarter of FY 2025 and an increase of 27.1% from the second quarter of FY 2024.
Total registered users
increased by 24.2% to approximately 139.6 million as of December 31, 2024, from 112.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
Paying learners
was approximately 0.3 million in the second quarter of FY 2025.
Mr. Peng Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QuantaSing, commented, “Our second quarter results demonstrate our deliberate approach to business development as we execute our strategic transition. Our established online learning business continues to operate effectively, generating steady cash flow that supports our strategic initiatives. Meanwhile, our consumer business is experiencing promising growth, driven by strong demand for our health and wellness products, with a focus on the silver economy. By diversifying our revenue streams across multiple business lines while enhancing our technological capabilities, we're building a more resilient business model that can navigate market uncertainties. Our focus remains on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution and selective investments in promising growth opportunities.”
Mr. Dong Xie, Chief Financial Officer of QuantaSing, added, “Our second quarter financial performance reflects our disciplined approach to business transformation. While revenue has moderated as expected during this transition, our focus on operational efficiency has enabled us to maintain a solid financial foundation. Our ongoing IT infrastructure enhancement and process optimization efforts are driving improved efficiency across our business lines. With our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,213.2 million, we have the flexibility to carefully evaluate strategic opportunities as we navigate this transitional phase.”
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY 2025
Revenues
Revenues were RMB726.6 million (US$99.6 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB980.5 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. The change reflects the Company's deliberate shift from traffic-driven growth to high-quality growth, with strategic focus on the silver economy market.
Revenues from individual online learning services
decreased by 31.2% year over year to RMB601.3 million (US$82.5 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, from RMB873.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of RMB162.7 million (US$22.3 million) in revenues from skills upgrading courses, a decline of RMB92.6 million (US$12.7 million) in revenues from financial literacy courses and a decline of RMB17.0 million (US$2.3 million) in revenues from recreation and leisure courses.
Revenues from enterprise services
were RMB55.7 million (US$7.6 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB57.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a year-over-year change of 3.4%, primarily due to changes in existing customers’ demands.
Revenues from consumer business
3
increased to RMB64.5 million (US$8.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, representing a 39.0% increase from RMB46.4 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, driven by the Company’s expansion into wellness products.
Revenues from others
3
were RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB3.0 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, primarily due to revenue generated from the Company’s newly initiated business.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB122.5 million (US$16.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB145.0 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 15.5%. The decrease was primarily due to reduced labor outsourcing costs of RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million) and lower staff costs of RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million), partially offset by a RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million) increase in procurement costs.
Sales and marketing expenses
Sales and marketing expenses were RMB407.0 million (US$55.8 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB657.1 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 38.1%. The decrease was mainly due to declines in marketing and promotion expenses of RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) and labor outsourcing costs of RMB31.0 million (US$4.3 million), partially offset by an increase in staff costs of RMB14.0 million (US$1.9 million), which includes an increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB16.8 million (US$2.3 million).
Research and development expenses
Research and development expenses were RMB28.4 million (US$3.9 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB41.0 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 30.9%. The decrease was primarily due to lower staff costs of RMB9.7 million (US$1.3 million).
General and administrative expenses
General and administrative expenses were RMB30.5 million (US$4.2 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB35.1 million in the second quarter of FY 2024, representing a decrease of 12.9%. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million).
Net income and adjusted net income
Net income was RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared with RMB107.6 million in the second quarter of FY 2024. Adjusted net income was RMB132.0 million (US$18.1 million) in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to RMB103.9 million in the second quarter of FY 2024.
Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share
4
Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.78 (US$0.11) and RMB0.77 (US$0.11), respectively, in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared with basic and diluted net income per share of RMB0.65 and RMB0.64 in the second quarter of FY 2024. Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share were RMB0.81 (US$0.11) and RMB0.80 (US$0.11), respectively, in the second quarter of FY 2025, compared with basic and diluted adjusted net income per share of RMB0.63 and RMB0.62 in the second quarter of FY 2024.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,213.2 million (US$166.2 million), compared with RMB1,026.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
Recent Developments
Changes in Composition of Board
On January 21, 2025, the Company announced changes to its board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Chenyang Wei resigned as a director effective January 21, 2025, for personal reasons. The Company appointed Mr. Shunyan Zhu as a new independent director and member of the audit committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”), effective the same date. Following these changes, the Board consists of seven directors: Mr. Peng Li, Mr. Frank Lin, Mr. Dong Xie and Ms. Xihao Liu, and three independent directors, Mr. Hongqiang Zhao, Ms. Pei Hua (Helen) Wong and Mr. Shunyan Zhu. The Audit Committee consists of the three independent directors.
Investments in Letsvan
Through a series of transactions commencing in December 2024, the Company has invested in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture Co., Ltd. (深圳市熠起文化有限公司)(“Letsvan”), a PRC-based company primarily engaged in IP incubation and discovery, IP operation, copyright commercialization, and the promotion and sales of pop toys and other cultural products for global artists. The Company believes that such investments in Letsvan will effectively capitalize on the Company’s transferable expertise and established operational infrastructure, thereby unlocking a wider array of business opportunities. The Company expects to consummate the investments by the end of March 2025, upon which the Company will have control over and be able to consolidate the results of Letsvan into the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
Share Repurchase Program
On June 11, 2024, the Company announced that the Board had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$20.0 million of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs for a 12-month period beginning on June 11, 2024 (the “2024 Share Repurchase Program”). As of December 31, 2024, a total of 1.7 million ADSs had been repurchased for an aggregate consideration of US$3.6 million under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses gross billings of individual online learning services, adjusted net income and basic and diluted adjusted net income per share as its non-GAAP financial measures. Gross billings of individual online learning services for a specific period represents revenues of the Company’s individual online learning services net of the changes in deferred revenues in such period, further adjusted by value-added tax in such period. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expense. Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share represents adjusted net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods used in computing adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for revenue, net income, net income per share, basic and diluted or other consolidated statements of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding QuantaSing’s financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new users and learners and to increase the spending and revenues generated from users and learners; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services and products; the expected growth, trends and competition in the markets that the Company operates in; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s business and industry, general economic and political conditions in China and globally, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC dated January 24, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners as well as consumer products and services in selected areas to address the senior users’ aspirations for wellness.
For more information, please visit:
https://ir.quantasing.com
.
__________________________
1
Gross billings of individual online learning services is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of revenues of individual online learning services to gross billings of individual online learning services, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.
2
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.
3
Effective from the fourth quarter of FY 2024, the Company has introduced “Revenues from Consumer Business” as a separate line item. This revenue was previously included in “Revenues from Others”. The historical revenues presentation has been conformed to the current presentation.
4
Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of basic and diluted net income per share to basic and diluted adjusted net income per share, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned “QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
779,931
1,094,762
149,982
Restricted cash
160
1,174
161
Short-term investments
246,195
117,285
16,068
Accounts receivable, net
16,676
16,403
2,247
Amounts due from related parties
4,488
-
-
Inventory, net
6,345
13,398
1,836
Prepayments and other current assets
275,549
157,802
21,620
Total current assets
1,329,344
1,400,824
191,914
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
6,569
5,032
689
Long-term investments
9,010
35,776
4,901
Intangible assets, net
-
59
8
Operating lease right-of-use assets
58,889
37,205
5,097
Deferred tax assets
847
2,014
276
Other non-current assets
21,360
6,102
836
Total non-current assets
96,675
86,188
11,807
TOTAL ASSETS
1,426,019
1,487,012
203,721
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payables
62,066
46,301
6,343
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
190,508
197,866
27,108
Income tax payable
20,399
51,966
7,119
Contract liabilities, current portion
385,227
304,788
41,756
Advance from customers
162,257
122,815
16,826
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
49,099
45,021
6,168
Total current liabilities
869,556
768,757
105,320
Non-current liabilities:
Contract liabilities, non-current portion
11,365
28,057
3,844
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
16,989
2,443
335
Deferred tax liabilities
11,625
23,765
3,256
Total non-current liabilities
39,979
54,265
7,435
TOTAL LIABILITIES
909,535
823,022
112,755
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
- continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Class A ordinary shares
81
81
11
Class B ordinary shares
34
34
5
Treasury stock
(109,257
)
(46,363
)
(6,352
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,192,474
1,067,975
146,312
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,313
18,780
2,573
Accumulative deficit
(584,161
)
(376,717
)
(51,610
)
TOTAL QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
516,484
663,790
90,939
Non-controlling interests
-
200
27
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
516,484
663,990
90,966
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,426,019
1,487,012
203,721
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
For the Six Months
Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
980,542
726,647
99,550
1,849,678
1,537,051
210,575
Cost of revenues
(145,018
)
(122,512
)
(16,784
)
(263,210
)
(256,960
)
(35,203
)
Gross Profit
835,524
604,135
82,766
1,586,468
1,280,091
175,372
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(657,112
)
(407,022
)
(55,762
)
(1,277,264
)
(922,031
)
(126,318
)
Research and development expenses
(41,015
)
(28,354
)
(3,884
)
(84,815
)
(56,434
)
(7,731
)
General and administrative expenses
(35,059
)
(30,524
)
(4,182
)
(77,821
)
(61,145
)
(8,377
)
Total operating expenses
(733,186
)
(465,900
)
(63,828
)
(1,439,900
)
(1,039,610
)
(142,426
)
Income from operations
102,338
138,235
18,938
146,568
240,481
32,946
Other income:
Interest income
2,409
1,221
167
5,856
3,160
433
Others, net
2,221
6,283
861
14,478
16,018
2,194
Income before income tax
106,968
145,739
19,966
166,902
259,659
35,573
Income tax benefit/(expense)
642
(18,983
)
(2,601
)
7,388
(52,215
)
(7,153
)
Net income
107,610
126,756
17,365
174,290
207,444
28,420
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited
107,610
126,756
17,365
174,290
207,444
28,420
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax
(3,372
)
5,013
687
(5,377
)
1,467
201
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(3,372
)
5,013
687
(5,377
)
1,467
201
Total comprehensive income
104,238
131,769
18,052
168,913
208,911
28,621
Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited
104,238
131,769
18,052
168,913
208,911
28,621
Net income per ordinary share
- Basic
0.65
0.78
0.11
1.04
1.30
0.18
- Diluted
0.64
0.77
0.11
1.02
1.27
0.17
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
- Basic
165,369,914
162,250,442
162,250,442
167,213,449
159,347,748
159,347,748
- Diluted
167,356,510
165,374,240
165,374,240
171,180,058
163,341,734
163,341,734
Share-based compensation expenses included in
Cost of revenues
(3,289
)
(1,480
)
(203
)
(7,067
)
(3,783
)
(518
)
Sales and marketing expenses
15,946
(859
)
(118
)
11,457
(898
)
(123
)
Research and development expenses
(1,402
)
(409
)
(56
)
(7,012
)
(2,307
)
(316
)
General and administrative expenses
(7,513
)
(2,470
)
(338
)
(20,922
)
(5,502
)
(754
)
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
The following table below sets forth a reconciliation of revenues to gross billings for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
For the Six Months
Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues of individual online learning services:
873,551
601,293
82,377
1,629,461
1,310,305
179,510
Add: value-added tax
47,100
33,359
4,570
94,679
74,050
10,145
Add: ending deferred revenues
(1)
643,929
440,632
60,366
643,929
440,632
60,366
Less: beginning deferred revenues
(1)
(619,954
)
(529,054
)
(72,480
)
(661,360
)
(565,030
)
(77,409
)
Gross billings of individual online learning services
944,626
546,230
74,833
1,706,709
1,259,957
172,612
(1) Deferred revenues include contract liabilities, advance from customers, and refund liability of individual online learning services included in “accrued expenses and other current liabilities”.
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
- continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
The following table below sets forth a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and basic and diluted net income per share to basic and diluted adjusted net income per share for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
For Six Months
Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
107,610
126,756
17,365
174,290
207,444
28,420
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
(3,742
)
5,218
715
23,544
12,490
1,711
Adjusted net income
103,868
131,974
18,080
197,834
219,934
30,131
Attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited
103,868
131,974
18,080
197,834
219,934
30,131
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
- Basic
165,369,914
162,250,442
162,250,442
167,213,449
159,347,748
159,347,748
- Diluted
167,356,510
165,374,240
165,374,240
171,180,058
163,341,734
163,341,734
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net
income
per share
- Basic
165,369,914
162,250,442
162,250,442
167,213,449
159,347,748
159,347,748
- Diluted
167,356,510
165,374,240
165,374,240
171,180,058
163,341,734
163,341,734
Net income per ordinary share
- Basic
0.65
0.78
0.11
1.04
1.30
0.18
- Diluted
0.64
0.77
0.11
1.02
1.27
0.17
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ordinary share
- Basic
(0.02
)
0.03
0.00
0.14
0.08
0.01
- Diluted
(0.02
)
0.03
0.00
0.14
0.08
0.01
Adjusted net
income
per ordinary share
- Basic
0.63
0.81
0.11
1.18
1.38
0.19
- Diluted
0.62
0.80
0.11
1.16
1.35
0.18
