QuantaSing Group Limited to Release Q4 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

QuantaSing Group Limited will announce Q4 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

QuantaSing Group Limited announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on March 11, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Following the release, management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results, with access available via various dialing options. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the company's investor relations website. QuantaSing is a lifestyle solution provider focused on empowering adults to live healthier and longer lives through online courses and consumer products tailored for senior users.

Potential Positives

QuantaSing is scheduled to release its unaudited financial results for Q4 2024, which demonstrates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Theearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for management to directly engage with investors and analysts, facilitating a clearer understanding of the company's performance and strategy.

The company's focus on empowering adults with lifestyle solutions highlights its alignment with growing market trends in wellness and education for senior users, potentially increasing its market relevance.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any actual financial results or highlights, leaving investors with uncertainty about the company's performance for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The reliance on a futureearnings callto discuss results may indicate that there are significant concerns or anticipated negative trends that the company is not ready to address in advance.

The lack of transparency in immediate financial performance could lead to negative sentiment among investors and stakeholders leading up to the earnings announcement.

FAQ

What date will QuantaSing release its financial results?

QuantaSing plans to release its unaudited financial results on March 11, 2025.

What time is QuantaSing'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025.

How can I access the QuantaSing conference call?

How long will the replay of the conference call be available? The replay of the conference call will be accessible until March 18, 2025. Where can I find more information about QuantaSing? For more information, visit QuantaSing's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$QSG Hedge Fund Activity We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $QSG stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter. Here are some of the largest recent moves: GGV CAPITAL LLC removed 550,609 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,189,315

DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 71,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,221

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 30,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,627

PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 26,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,527

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 23,272 shares (+173.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,267

MERIDIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,400

VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 13,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,527 To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard. Full Release



BEIJING, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.









Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:









International:





United States Toll Free:





Mainland China Toll Free:





Hong Kong Toll Free:





Conference ID:





1-412-902-4272





1-888-346-8982





4001-201203





800-905945





QuantaSing Group Limited





















The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:









International:





United States Toll Free:





Replay Access Code:





1-412-317-0088





1-877-344-7529





7982374





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.







About QuantaSing Group Limited







QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners as well as consumer products and service in selected areas to address the senior users’ aspirations for wellness.





For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.







Contact







Investor Relations





Leah Guo





QuantaSing Group Limited





Email: ir@quantasing.com





Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com





Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429











This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.