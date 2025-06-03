QuantaSing Group Limited to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 6, 2025

QuantaSing plans to announce Q1 2025 financial results and host a conference call on June 6, 2025.

QuantaSing Group Limited, a lifestyle solution provider focused on enhancing the well-being of adults, has announced its intention to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 6, 2025, prior to the U.S. market opening. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss these results, with access details provided for participants. Additionally, a replay of the call and a live archived webcast will be accessible through the company's investor relations website. QuantaSing continues to diversify its offerings, including an expansion into the pop toys sector, while emphasizing financial discipline.

QuantaSing Group Limited plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and a commitment to regular financial reporting.



The scheduledearnings conference callallows for direct communication with stakeholders, enhancing investor relations and engagement.



The company's strategic diversification into the pop toys sector suggests growth potential and adaptability in capturing new market opportunities.



QuantaSing's focus on empowering senior users through wellness services indicates a strong market positioning in an important demographic.

The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or expectations for the upcoming quarter, leaving investors with uncertainty regarding the company's performance.

The lack of detailed financial information in advance of theearnings callmay lead to negative market reactions as stakeholders look for clarity on the company's financial health.

By only offering unaudited results, there may be concerns about the reliability of the information, potentially affecting investor confidence.

When will QuantaSing release its financial results?

QuantaSing plans to release its financial results on June 6, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is the QuantaSingearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on June 6, 2025.

How can I access the QuantaSing conference call?

Listeners can access the call by dialing provided toll-free numbers or through the investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until June 13, 2025, via specific toll-free numbers.

Where can I find more information about QuantaSing?

More information can be found on QuantaSing's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.

$QSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $QSG stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BEIJING, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, June 6, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, June 6, 2025 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.









Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:









International:





United States Toll Free:





Mainland China Toll Free:





Hong Kong Toll Free:





Conference ID:





1-412-902-4272





1-888-346-8982





4001-201203





800-905945





QuantaSing Group Limited





















The replay will be accessible through June 13, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:









International:





United States Toll Free:





Replay Access Code:





1-412-317-0088





1-877-344-7529





3611954





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.







About QuantaSing Group Limited







QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider that offers engaging, affordable and accessible online and offline services, as well as consumer products in selected areas that address senior users' wellness aspirations. QuantaSing has expanded into the pop toys sector and continues to strategically diversify its portfolio by capturing opportunities in promising consumer sectors while maintaining financial discipline.





For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.







Contact







Investor Relations





Leah Guo





QuantaSing Group Limited





Email: ir@quantasing.com





Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com





Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429



