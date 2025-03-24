QuantaSing Group Limited Enters Pop Toys Market with Investment in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture Co., Ltd.

QuantaSing Group invests in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture, expanding into the pop toys market and enhancing consumer goods offerings.

QuantaSing Group Limited has announced its strategic investment in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture Co., Ltd. (Letsvan), a company specializing in IP incubation and pop toy sales, marking QuantaSing's entry into the pop toys market. Following the investment, Letsvan will become a controlled subsidiary, with its financials consolidated into QuantaSing’s reports. The global pop toy market is poised for substantial growth, with character-based collectibles gaining popularity, especially among younger consumers. Letsvan has established a strong IP portfolio and expanded its retail channels, including international operations in Southeast Asia. QuantaSing plans to enhance Letsvan's growth through an integrated omni-channel strategy, leveraging its digital marketing and operational expertise. Leadership from both companies, including QuantaSing's CEO Mr. Peng Li, is set to drive this initiative, aiming to transform Letsvan into a significant player in the market.

Potential Positives

QuantaSing's strategic investment in Letsvan marks its entry into the growing pop toys market, aligning with the estimated significant market growth projected by Frost & Sullivan.

The acquisition of Letsvan as a controlled subsidiary allows QuantaSing to consolidate its financial results, potentially boosting revenue and market presence.

QuantaSing's implementation of an omni-channel strategy, integrating online and offline retail experiences for Letsvan, enhances its competitive edge in the consumer goods sector.

The collaboration leverages QuantaSing's operational capabilities with Letsvan's strong IP portfolio, positioning the combined entity for rapid growth in a popular and expanding market.

Potential Negatives

The investment in Letsvan indicates QuantaSing's diversification into a new market, which may signal potential uncertainty about their core business strategy in lifestyle solutions.

The acquisition requires the consolidation of Letsvan's financial results, which could complicate QuantaSing's financial reporting and affect the perception of its core business performance.

The reliance on Letsvan's success for future growth introduces dependency risks, particularly in an industry that can be volatile and influenced by changing consumer preferences.

FAQ

What investment did QuantaSing Group announce?

QuantaSing announced a strategic investment in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture Co., Ltd. (Letsvan), entering the pop toys market.

What is Letsvan's specialty?

Letsvan specializes in IP incubation, copyright commercialization, and the promotion and sales of pop toys.

How will Letsvan's results be integrated with QuantaSing?

Letsvan will become a controlled subsidiary and its financial results will be consolidated into QuantaSing's financial statements.

What growth is expected in the character toy market?

The character toy market in China is projected to grow to RMB91.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 17.7%.

What strategy will QuantaSing employ for Letsvan?

QuantaSing will implement an omni-channel strategy that integrates online and offline retail experiences for Letsvan.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) ("QuantaSing" or the "Company"), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it entered into definitive agreements to invest in Shenzhen Yiqi Culture Co., Ltd. ("Letsvan"), a PRC-based company specializing in IP incubation, copyright commercialization, and the promotion and sales of pop toys. The transaction marks QuantaSing's strategic entry into the pop toys market and broader consumer goods sector. Effective upon the completion of the investments pursuant to such agreements, Letsvan will become a controlled subsidiary of the Company, and its financial results will be consolidated into QuantaSing's financial statements.





According to Frost & Sullivan, the global and China character toy markets reached RMB345.8 billion and RMB40.3 billion in 2023, respectively, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% and 17.7% to reach RMB540.7 billion and RMB91.1 billion in 2028, respectively. Character-based figurines, a key segment in Letsvan's portfolio, have shown strong growth with a 17.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 and are projected to maintain 16.8% growth through 2027. Collectible toys have gained substantial popularity in international markets, with growing consumer enthusiasm for limited-edition releases and character-based merchandise across various age demographics.





Letsvan has built a strong IP matrix featuring popular characters such as Wakuku, Ziyuli, and other distinctive IPs that have gained traction in the collectibles market. The company has achieved rapid channel expansion through partnerships with major retail chains, e-commerce platforms, and specialty toy stores, enhancing both online and offline distribution capabilities. International expansion is currently underway, including the establishment of Southeast Asian operations to capitalize on growing regional demand.





Following this strategic investment, QuantaSing will implement an omni-channel strategy for Letsvan that integrates online and offline retail experiences for consumers. With market validation successfully completed, the company is positioned to transform Letsvan into a significant business unit. A dedicated, integrated team comprised of QuantaSing’s leadership and Letsvan's core team will execute the growth strategy, led by Mr. Peng Li, the founder, Chairman, and CEO of QuantaSing.





"This investment reflects our strategic approach to deploying our abundant cash reserves to capture structural opportunities in the consumer sector," said Mr. Peng Li. "Having completed our market assessment, we are now advancing to the scaling phase by applying our digital marketing capabilities and operational know-how. We expect to drive growth in this segment while maintaining the financial discipline that has consistently delivered value to our shareholders."





"Joining QuantaSing opens tremendous growth opportunities for Letsvan," said Huiyu (Zack) Zhan, CEO of Letsvan. "By combining our IP advantages with QuantaSing's operational capabilities and entrepreneurial spirit, we aim to become a leading player in the pop toys industry. We remain committed to refining our products and delivering exceptional service, ensuring our customers enjoy continuous, joyful experiences with our brands."







About QuantaSing Group Limited







QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners as well as consumer products and service in selected areas to address the senior users’ aspirations for wellness.





For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.







Contact







Investor Relations





Leah Guo





QuantaSing Group Limited





Email: ir@quantasing.com





Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com





Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429



