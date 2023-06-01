News & Insights

QuantaSing Group Climbs After Reporting Q3 Revenue Increases, Q4 Outlook

June 01, 2023

(RTTNews) - QuantaSing Group Ltd. (QSG) shares are gaining more than 31 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter revenue of RMB 807.2 million or $117.5 million, up 16.8 percent from the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were RMB21.7 million or $3.2 million.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter the company expects revenue to be in the range of RMB 760 - RMB 790 million, representing an increase of 20.8-25.6 percent from the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $11.11, up 29.18 percent from the previous close of $8.60 on a volume of 668,110.

