QUANTASING Earnings Results: $QSG Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUANTASING ($QSG) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, missing estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $78,645,000, missing estimates of $83,968,370 by $-5,323,370.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $QSG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
QUANTASING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of QUANTASING stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GGV CAPITAL LLC removed 550,609 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,189,315
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 114,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,273
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 98,007 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $393,988
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 71,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,221
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 69,963 shares (+301.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,251
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 30,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,627
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 26,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,527
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.