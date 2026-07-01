Is Quanta's Massive CapEx Plan a Risk or a Long-Term Gold Mine?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is significantly increasing capital investments to capitalize on one of the strongest infrastructure spending cycles in decades. While its aggressive capital expenditure strategy may pressure near-term cash flows, it could also strengthen its competitive position for years to come.



The company delivered a strong start to 2026, reporting first-quarter revenues of $7.87 billion, up 26.3% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share climbed to $2.68 from $1.78. Backed by record demand, Quanta raised its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion (up from $33.25-$33.75 billion) and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25 (up from $12.65-$13.35). To support this growth, PWR expects approximately $800 million in net capital expenditures during 2026. The investments are primarily aimed at expanding transformer manufacturing, enhancing off-site fabrication capabilities, increasing logistics capacity and strengthening supply chain operations. These initiatives are designed to improve execution certainty while reducing reliance on third-party suppliers.



Management believes these investments are timely as utilities accelerate grid modernization and resilience projects, while large-load customers, including data center developers, require faster deployment of power infrastructure. Combined with a record backlog of roughly $48.5 billion, these favorable demand trends provide strong visibility into future project activity.



Still, the strategy carries risks. Elevated capital spending could temporarily weigh on free cash flow, while inflation, tariffs, labor shortages and project delays could pressure returns if market conditions weaken. However, Quanta expects to generate between $1.55 billion and $2.05 billion in free cash flow during 2026, suggesting that the business can comfortably fund its investment plans while maintaining financial flexibility.



If infrastructure demand remains robust, Quanta's bold capital expenditure strategy could evolve from a near-term cost burden into a durable competitive advantage, supporting higher margins, stronger execution and sustained shareholder value over the long run.

Can Quanta, AECOM & EMCOR Grow Through CapEx?

Quanta continues to benefit from robust infrastructure demand, driven by grid modernization, power transmission, utility resilience and large-scale industrial projects. To support this multiyear growth cycle, the company is investing heavily in transformer manufacturing, off-site fabrication, and supply-chain capabilities, positioning itself to capitalize on expanding project opportunities while enhancing execution efficiency.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is also riding favorable infrastructure trends through strong demand for electrical and mechanical construction across healthcare, manufacturing, network communications and mission-critical facilities. Its disciplined project selection and operational execution continue to support healthy margins and long-term growth. Meanwhile, AECOM ACM is leveraging increasing public and private infrastructure investments through its asset-light engineering and program management model. The company is well-positioned to benefit from transportation, water, energy and digital infrastructure spending without significant capital intensity.



Across the sector, rising utility investments, electrification, reshoring and digital infrastructure expansion are creating attractive long-term opportunities. Companies with strong execution capabilities and strategic capital allocation remain best positioned to convert favorable demand trends into sustainable growth.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

PWR stock has gained 70.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.24, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 60 days to $12.81 per share and $15.22 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 30.7% and 18.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.