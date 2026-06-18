Quanta Stock Rallies More Than 66% Year to Date: Still a Buy?

Quanta Services PWR has been one of the strongest performers in the engineering and infrastructure space in 2026. The stock has rallied 66.3% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R&D Services industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500, as shown below. The stock is also trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting strong technical momentum.

PWR Price Performance (YTD)



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PWR's Technical Trend Remains Bullish



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The rally has been supported by solid business execution. Quanta delivered record first-quarter 2026 results, raised its full-year outlook and continues to benefit from rising investments in electric grid modernization, power generation and AI-related infrastructure.



The key question is whether the stock still has room to appreciate after such a strong run.

Quanta Is Riding Powerful Industry Tailwinds

Quanta reported an impressive first quarter, with revenues increasing 26.3% year over year to a record $7.87 billion. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.68 from $1.78 a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA reached a record $686 million. The company also generated $392 million in operating cash flow.



Equally encouraging was management's confidence in future demand. Total backlog climbed to a record $48.5 billion, driven by strength across transmission, utility infrastructure, power generation and large-load facilities such as AI data centers. Management raised its 2026 guidance and now expects revenues between $34.7 billion and $35.2 billion, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $13.55-$14.25.



Management also reaffirmed its long-term strategy of more than doubling earnings power by 2030 through investments in transformer manufacturing, off-site fabrication and integrated supply-chain capabilities. These investments should strengthen Quanta's ability to execute large and complex infrastructure projects.

AI Infrastructure Continues to Expand PWR's Opportunity

Artificial intelligence remains one of Quanta's biggest growth drivers. The rapid construction of hyperscale data centers is increasing demand for transmission lines, substations, transformers and power generation infrastructure.



Management believes customers increasingly value execution certainty, which plays to Quanta's strengths. The company combines engineering, construction, manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities under one platform, allowing it to complete projects faster and more efficiently than many competitors.



Quanta is also benefiting from investments across transmission, natural gas generation, renewable energy, battery storage and communications infrastructure. During theearnings call management indicated that demand extends well beyond 2030 as utilities continue expanding the power grid to support electrification and AI-driven electricity consumption.

Earnings Estimates Continue Moving Higher for PWR Stock

Analysts have become increasingly optimistic about Quanta's outlook. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has increased to $13.94 from $13.15, implying nearly 30% earnings growth from 2025. Revenues are expected to increase 21.5% this year.



Growth is expected to remain healthy in 2027, with consensus estimates calling for 17.5% EPS growth and 12.6% revenue growth.

PWR Estimate Revision Trend



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Wall Street sentiment is equally encouraging. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, 21 rate it a Strong Buy, resulting in an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 1.38. The average price target of $804.13 implies roughly 12.5% upside from current levels.



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PWR Stock’s Premium Valuation Raises Expectations

Quanta's strong fundamentals come at a price. The stock trades at 47.45X forward 12-month earnings, well above the industry average of 31.87X and its three-year median valuation of 33.26X. While still below its three-year peak multiple of 61.73X, the valuation suggests investors already expect sustained double-digit earnings growth.

PWR Valuation



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To justify this premium, Quanta must continue executing large projects successfully while maintaining strong margins and backlog growth. Any slowdown in project awards or customer spending could pressure the valuation.

Execution Risks Remain

Although Quanta's long-term outlook is favorable, investors should keep several risks in mind. Large infrastructure projects remain exposed to permitting delays, labor shortages, adverse weather and supply-chain challenges. While Quanta's integrated operating model helps reduce these risks, execution remains critical.



The company is also investing heavily in manufacturing capacity and supply-chain expansion. These investments should support future growth but require disciplined execution before generating attractive returns. Utility spending and AI infrastructure investments also remain important drivers of future growth, making project timing an important factor for investors.

How PWR Compares With Competitors

Quanta competes with EMCOR Group EME, Sterling Infrastructure STRL and Comfort Systems USA FIX across several infrastructure markets.



EMCOR continues to benefit from strong demand across data centers, manufacturing facilities and commercial construction. EMCOR has consistently expanded margins through disciplined project execution, making EMCOR one of Quanta's strongest competitors.



Sterling has expanded beyond transportation projects into higher-margin semiconductor, manufacturing and data center construction. Sterling Infrastructure continues to improve profitability, while its growing exposure to AI infrastructure makes it an increasingly important competitor.



Comfort Systems is another major beneficiary of AI-driven infrastructure spending. Comfort Systems specializes in mechanical, electrical and HVAC systems for mission-critical facilities. Comfort Systems continues reporting strong earnings growth, while its expanding backlog reflects healthy demand from technology and industrial customers.

Is PWR Stock Still a Buy?

Quanta enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum. Record backlog, rising earnings estimates, expanding AI infrastructure opportunities and continued grid modernization provide a favorable long-term outlook. Management's higher guidance reinforces confidence that these trends remain intact.



The stock's premium valuation could lead to periods of volatility if project execution slows or infrastructure spending becomes uneven. However, Quanta's industry leadership, improving earnings outlook and long-term growth opportunities continue to support the investment thesis.



With positive estimate revisions, strong operating momentum and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quanta still appears well positioned for long-term investors despite its impressive rally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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