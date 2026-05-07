Quanta Stock Climbs 36% in a Month: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has surged 36.3% in the past month, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The abrupt surge of the stock mainly follows the first-quarter 2026 earnings report (April 30, 2026), which painted an upbeat picture of the company’s financial performance.



PWR’s first-quarter 2026 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and 12.6%, and grew year over year by 50.6% and 26.3%, respectively. The quarterly upsurge was driven by growing multiyear public infrastructure visibility, solid execution across both of its operating segments and a solutions-based model. (read more: PWR Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Strong Execution, 2026 View Raised)



However, despite the strong market fundamentals, the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, labor shortages, elevated inflation and potential execution risks pose noticeable threats to PWR’s booming prospects. A few of the headwinds’ adverse impacts are intense, mainly in the near term, which is intended to normalize as quarters pass by.



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Let’s dive deep into understanding the strengths and weaknesses affecting PWR stock’s prospects in the upcoming period.

What is Driving Quanta’s Growth Momentum?

Growing Market Opportunities: Quanta’s mix across transmission and distribution, grid hardening, renewable integration and generation gives it multiple paths to participate as those plans turn into multi-year capital programs. Surging AI-related power demand and expanding utility investments are elevating data center-related project opportunities, making it a central pillar of Quanta’s long-term growth strategy. The company achieved a record total backlog of $48.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, providing a clear and durable runway for long-term growth. This record includes a 12-month backlog of $28.2 billion and remaining performance obligations of $26.2 billion. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment accounted for $40.1 billion of the total backlog.



Besides, a significant portion of the massive power generation and grid infrastructure program with NiSource (estimated at $5.7 billion and growing) is not yet reflected in the backlog. These projects are expected to layer into the pipeline starting in late 2026 as permitting and customary approvals are finalized, providing an additional source of visible, multiyear growth that supports the company’s target of doubling its earnings power by 2030.



Effective Self-Perform Model: Quanta’s ability to self-perform 80-85% of its work keeps more of the execution under its control and can reduce reliance on subcontractors on large programs. It is heavily investing in deepening its vertical supply chain. PWR expects to invest $500-$700 million over the next several years in power transformer manufacturing facilities and related strategy, which is intended to double transformer manufacturing capacity.



The company is also planning to nearly double off-site manufacturing, fabrication and logistics facilities to about 6.7 million square feet. These moves support an integrated solutions model that combines engineering, program management and fabrication, and should help customers secure equipment and speed delivery on mission-critical projects. At its March 2026 Investor Day, management outlined an opportunity to more than double adjusted EPS by 2030, with a 15-20% adjusted EPS growth target and a total addressable market estimate of $2.4 trillion through 2030, anchoring a longer-cycle demand backdrop for Quanta’s platform.



Acquisitions and Portfolio Expansion Moves: Quanta aims to sustain its integration discipline while continuing to layer in capabilities that fit its self-perform model. The acquisition of Dynamic Systems in 2025 adds turnkey mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure capabilities for technology, semiconductor and other large load facilities. Beyond DSI, Quanta acquired seven businesses in 2025 to strengthen execution capacity across both segments.



In the first quarter of 2026, acquired businesses contributed about $460 million of Electric revenues and about $335 million of Underground and Infrastructure revenues, supporting growth beyond organic end-market demand. Management continues to describe an active pipeline of strategic opportunities and a target leverage profile of 1.5-2x, which frames future tuck-in activity alongside organic investment.



Solid ROE: PWR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. Its trailing 12-month ROE of 20.5% significantly exceeds the industry’s average. This indicates efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds, while continuing to prioritize its M&A pipeline, and taking an opportunistic approach to share repurchases.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past seven days to $13.37 per share and $15.62 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 24.4% and 16.8%, respectively.



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Can Quanta Outpower MasTec, EMCOR & Primoris Services in AI Boom?

Quanta operates at the center of several long-term infrastructure megatrends, including AI-driven data center expansion, grid modernization, electrification and renewable integration. Compared with peers like MasTec, Inc. MTZ, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Primoris Services Corporation PRIM, PWR has built the broadest utility-focused platform with deep exposure to electric transmission, substation, power delivery and underground infrastructure.



MasTec remains a strong competitor through its communications, clean energy and pipeline infrastructure exposure, while EMCOR benefits more from mechanical and electrical contracting tied to mission-critical facilities and hyperscale data centers. Primoris Services is also gaining traction from renewable projects and data-center-related infrastructure demand.



Quanta’s biggest edge lies in its ability to combine engineering, grid infrastructure, renewable integration, fabrication and large-scale project execution under one platform. This positions it better than MasTec, EMCOR and Primoris Services to capitalize on the convergence of AI data centers, power generation and utility infrastructure expansion.

Hurdles to PWR’s Growth

Although Quanta appears to be structurally better positioned in the infrastructure market, it faces meaningful near-term risks from geopolitical unrest, inflationary pressure and labor constraints. Management acknowledged that trade policy uncertainty, tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, permitting delays and macroeconomic volatility could impact project timing, execution and margins in 2026. Notably, PWR also highlighted risks tied to geopolitical conflicts, deteriorating trade relationships and inflation-driven increases in material, fuel and equipment costs.



Labor availability remains another major industrywide challenge as utilities, renewable developers and hyperscale data-center operators aggressively compete for skilled workers. To reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities, Quanta is aggressively expanding transformer manufacturing capacity and off-site fabrication facilities. These investments should improve procurement visibility and reduce dependence on strained external suppliers. Although elevated inflation and geopolitical instability may pressure margins intermittently, the long-term drivers behind grid modernization, renewable integration and AI-driven power demand remain intact.

PWR Stock’s Premium Valuation

PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 56.52, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Is There Any Upside Potential Left for Quanta?

Quanta has emerged as one of the strongest infrastructure plays tied to the AI-driven power and utility expansion cycle. Its blowout first-quarter 2026 results, record $48.5 billion backlog and raised 2026 guidance reinforce confidence in its long-term earnings trajectory. Strong demand across transmission, grid modernization, renewable integration and data-center-related power infrastructure continues to create a durable multiyear growth runway.



Management’s target to more than double adjusted EPS by 2030 reflects confidence in the scale of opportunities emerging from electrification and AI-related electricity demand growth.



However, its valuation concerns have become difficult to ignore. PWR stock currently trades at a steep premium to industry peers, suggesting much of the near-term optimism may already be reflected in the share price. Additionally, inflation, labor shortages, geopolitical tensions, tariffs and execution risks could pressure margins and project timing over the near term.



Given these mixed factors, Quanta still offers attractive long-term upside potential, but the risk-reward profile appears more balanced at current levels. With a current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), new investors may prefer waiting for a better entry point following the recent sharp run-up. Existing investors may want to retain PWR stock for now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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