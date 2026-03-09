Quanta Stock Up 38% in 6 Months: Should Investors Still Buy PWR Now?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR stock has delivered strong gains in recent months, raising the question of whether the rally can continue. Over the past six months, the stock has surged 38.4%, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, which gained 13.3%. The stock also outpaced the Zacks Construction sector, which remained nearly flat, and the S&P 500 Index, which rose 4.1%.



As of March 6, PWR trades around $540.19, close to its 52-week high of $573.97. The rally gained additional momentum after the company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, with the stock rising nearly 6% in pre-market trading following the earnings release.

PWR’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The strong price performance reflects investor confidence in Quanta’s long-term growth prospects. Should investors still buy PWR after its recent surge?

PWR’s Strong Q4 Earnings Results Reinforce Growth Momentum

Quanta closed 2025 with another strong quarter, continuing its long streak of operational execution. In fourth-quarter 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.00. Revenue reached $7.84 billion, surpassing expectations of $7.28 billion and rising roughly 19.7% year over year.



For 2025, Quanta generated $28.48 billion in revenues, up from $23.67 billion in 2024. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $10.75, reflecting strong operating leverage and sustained demand across its infrastructure markets.



The company has now delivered record revenue in eight of the past nine years and record adjusted EBITDA for eight consecutive years, highlighting the consistency of its growth model (read more: Quanta Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Electric Strength).

Record Backlog Supports Long-Term Revenue Visibility

One of the most important indicators of Quanta’s growth trajectory is its record backlog. At the end of 2025, the company reported total backlog of approximately $44 billion, the highest in its history. This includes strong demand in both the Electric Infrastructure Solutions segment and the Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.



Within the Electric segment alone, backlog reached $36.2 billion, driven by grid modernization programs, utility investments and large load-center projects. Backlog provides strong visibility into future revenue, especially because many of Quanta’s projects span multiple years. The company expects this backlog to support continued growth as infrastructure spending accelerates across energy, data centers and power networks.

Electrification and Grid Modernization Tailwinds for PWR

Quanta sits at the center of a major infrastructure transformation. Utilities across North America are investing heavily in grid modernization, resilience and energy transition initiatives. Rising electricity demand from electrification, renewable integration and aging infrastructure upgrades is driving large capital spending programs. Quanta’s capabilities in transmission, distribution and energy infrastructure position it as a key partner for these projects. Management believes the company is well positioned to benefit from multi-decade infrastructure investment cycles tied to electrification and power grid expansion.

Data Center & AI Power Demand to Boost Quanta

Another powerful growth driver is the rapid expansion of data centers. Management noted that data centers currently represent roughly 10% of Quanta’s business, but the segment is the fastest-growing component of backlog. The company recently secured projects tied to large data-center campuses and power generation facilities. For example, Quanta was selected by NiSource to support generation and infrastructure capable of producing approximately 3 gigawatts of power for a large data-center campus in Indiana.



As artificial intelligence and cloud computing drive electricity demand higher, infrastructure providers like Quanta are expected to play a critical role in building and upgrading power systems.

Quanta’s Strategic Acquisitions Expand Capabilities

Quanta has also strengthened its platform through acquisitions. In 2025, the company completed several strategic deals, including Tri-City Group, Wilson Construction Company and Billings Flying Service. These acquisitions expand Quanta’s electrical infrastructure capabilities and enhance its ability to deliver complex projects across utility and load-center markets. Management expects these acquisitions to contribute roughly 40-50 cents in adjusted EPS during 2026, further supporting earnings growth.

Quanta’s Strong 2026 Outlook

Quanta expects continued growth in 2026. Management projects revenues between $33.25 billion and $33.75 billion and adjusted EPS between $12.65 and $13.35 for the year. The guidance implies double-digit growth across revenue, net income and EBITDA, supported by record backlog and strong demand from utilities and technology infrastructure projects.



Analysts are also becoming more optimistic. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS increased to $12.85 from $12.41, indicating expected earnings growth of 19.5% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Challenges Investors Should Watch

Premium Valuation After Recent Rally



Despite its strong fundamentals, Quanta’s valuation has expanded significantly. The stock currently trades at 40.66X forward earnings, well above the industry average of 25.24X and higher than its five-year median of 25.87X.

PWR Valuation Vs Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the company’s growth outlook justifies some premium, the elevated valuation leaves limited margin for error. Any slowdown in project activity or earnings growth could trigger a pullback.



Project Timing and Infrastructure Execution Risks



Infrastructure businesses often face project timing challenges. Weather conditions, permitting delays, regulatory approvals and supply chain disruptions can all affect project schedules. Management also noted that macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, interest rates and economic uncertainty could influence project timing or capital spending plans. Because Quanta relies heavily on large infrastructure projects, delays or cancelations could impact revenue recognition in certain quarters.

Key Competitors to Watch

Quanta Services operates in a competitive infrastructure services market alongside several engineering and construction firms.



EMCOR Group EME is one of Quanta’s closest peers in electrical and mechanical construction services. The company frequently competes with Quanta on large infrastructure and industrial projects. EMCOR has strong capabilities in electrical contracting and facility services, making it a notable competitor when utilities or large commercial clients award major contracts. EME stock has gained 11.2% during the past six months.



Another competitor is MasTec MTZ, which focuses on energy, communications and pipeline infrastructure. The company competes with Quanta in power delivery and renewable energy construction. MasTec’s exposure to telecom and clean energy infrastructure places it in direct competition with Quanta in several growth markets. Notably, MTZ stock has gained 50.2% during the past six months.



A third key peer is Dycom Industries DY, which provides specialty contracting services for telecom and utility infrastructure. The company often competes with Quanta for network expansion and infrastructure upgrade projects. As broadband and energy networks expand, Dycom and Quanta frequently target similar contracts. Dycom stock has gained 37.7% during the past six months.



Together, EMCOR Group, MasTec and Dycom represent some of the most important competitors for Quanta Services in the infrastructure services industry.

Should Investors Buy PWR Stock Now?

Quanta remains one of the strongest players in the infrastructure services sector. The company benefits from powerful secular trends, including electrification, grid modernization and rising power demand from AI data centers.



Record backlog, strong earnings growth and a favorable 2026 outlook reinforce the company’s long-term growth potential. However, the stock’s sharp rally and premium valuation suggest that much of the near-term optimism may already be priced in.



With the stock trading near record highs, investors may want to wait for a more attractive entry point unless they have a long-term investment horizon.



PWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that investors may want to maintain positions while waiting for a better valuation opportunity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

