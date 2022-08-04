Markets
PWR

Quanta Services Tightens FY22 Adj. EPS View; Lifts Revenue Forecast - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting weak profit and higher revenues in its second quarter, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) trimmed fiscal 2022 earnings forecast on a reported basis, but tightened outlook for adjusted earnings. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Quanta Services now expects fiscal 2022 attributable net income between $491 million and $541 million, earnings per share between $3.32 and $3.65 and adjusted earnings per share between $6.10 and $6.44.

The company previously expected net income attributable between $515 million and $590 million, earnings in a range of $3.47 to $3.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share.

Revenues for the year are now expected to range between $16.60 billion and $17.00 billion. Quanta previously expected revenues to range between $16.20 billion and $16.70 billion.

The long-term outlook for Quanta's business is positive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PWR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular