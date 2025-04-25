Quanta Services (PWR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Quanta Services (PWR) standing at $287.34, reflecting a +1.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

Shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies have appreciated by 10.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 6.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Quanta Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 18.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.88 billion, showing a 16.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.23 per share and revenue of $26.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.05% and +13.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Quanta Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Quanta Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.79.

We can also see that PWR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

