Is Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Quanta Services (PWR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Quanta Services is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PWR has returned 25.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 19% on average. This shows that Quanta Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.1%.

In Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Quanta Services belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.1% so far this year, so PWR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved +59.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Quanta Services and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.