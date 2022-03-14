Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $122.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had gained 23.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Quanta Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.64 billion, up 34.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $16.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.85% and +25.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% higher. Quanta Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Quanta Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.78.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.