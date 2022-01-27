Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $96.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had lost 15.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 12.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Quanta Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.68 billion, up 26.53% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Quanta Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Quanta Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.