Quanta Services (PWR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $273.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies witnessed a gain of 2.58% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Quanta Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 18.44% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.88 billion, showing a 16.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.23 per share and revenue of $26.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.05% and +13.61%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Quanta Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Currently, Quanta Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Quanta Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

It is also worth noting that PWR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.15 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PWR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

