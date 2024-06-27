Quanta Services (PWR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Quanta Services (PWR) closed the latest trading day at $267.06, indicating a +0.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies have depreciated by 4.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Quanta Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.87, signifying a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, up 9.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.44 per share and a revenue of $22.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.88% and +8.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Quanta Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Quanta Services holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Quanta Services is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.57. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 for its industry.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

