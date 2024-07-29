Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services (PWR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17%. Revenues are expected to be $5.51 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Quanta Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' to reach $2.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions' should arrive at $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' should come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Backlog' will reach $30.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.20 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $267.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $244.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' to come in at $93.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.21 million.



