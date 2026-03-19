Quanta Services (PWR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Quanta Services (PWR) ended the recent trading session at $577.95, demonstrating a +1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies's shares have seen an increase of 10.15% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Quanta Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.14, indicating a 20.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.11 billion, up 14.08% from the prior-year quarter.

PWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.84 per share and revenue of $33.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.44% and +16.85%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.03% upward. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Quanta Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.38, which means Quanta Services is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PWR's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.