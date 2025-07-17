Quanta Services (PWR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Quanta Services (PWR) closed the most recent trading day at $397.90, moving +2.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had gained 7.96% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Quanta Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $2.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.55 billion, up 17.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.33 per share and revenue of $27.04 billion, which would represent changes of +15.16% and +14.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Currently, Quanta Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.03 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PWR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.