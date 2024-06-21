Quanta Services (PWR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Quanta Services (PWR) reached $274, with a +0.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The the stock of specialty contractor for utility and energy companies has fallen by 0.93% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Quanta Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.87, signifying a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, up 9.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.44 per share and revenue of $22.65 billion, indicating changes of +17.88% and +8.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Quanta Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Quanta Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.45. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

