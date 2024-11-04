News & Insights

Quanta Services price target raised to $295 from $260 at DA Davidson

November 04, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Quanta Services (PWR) to $295 from $260 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm’s 2025 forecasts improve as it believes that the company should continue to leverage prevailing tailwinds in electrical delivery, power generation development and complex facilities buildout, though it also sees these prospects being appropriately captured in estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

