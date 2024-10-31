News & Insights

Stocks

Quanta Services narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.50-$8.80 from $8.32-$8.87

October 31, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $8.63. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $23.5B-$23.9B from $23.5B-$24.1B, consensus $23.84B. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $2.25B-$2.32B from $2.21B-$2.33B. The company said, “For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Quanta now expects revenues to range between $23.5 billion and $23.9 billion and net income attributable to common stock to range between $853 million and $899 million. Quanta also now expects diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $5.68 and $5.99 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $8.50 and $8.80. Quanta now expects EBITDA to range between $2.06 billion and $2.13 billion and adjusted EBITDA to range between $2.25 billion and $2.32 billion. Additionally, for the full year ending December 31, 2024, Quanta now expects net cash attributable to operating activities to range between $1.78 billion and $2.00 billion and free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $1.30 billion and $1.50 billion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.