Quanta Services Issues FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services (PWR) said, for the full year ending December 31, 2025, it expects revenues to range between $26.60 billion and $27.10 billion and net income attributable to common stock to range between $1.04 billion and $1.13 billion. Quanta also expects earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $6.85 and $7.45 and adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $9.90 and $10.50.

Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $305.12 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $210.91 million, or $1.42 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stock was $2.94 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.04. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $6.55 billion from $5.78 billion last year.

Shares of Quanta Services are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

