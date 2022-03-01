Quanta Services Is Outperforming On Strong Renewable Demand. Room For Further Gains?

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), a provider of infrastructure services for electric, oil, gas, and telecom companies has seen its stock gain almost 12% over the last month, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by about 1.5% over the same period. The stock also remains up by about 6% over the last week (five trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the recent gains. Firstly, Quanta recently just published a stronger than expected set of Q4 results, with revenue rising almost 35% year-over-year to $3.92 billion and adjusted EPS rising 26% year-over-year to $1.54. The growth was driven by surging demand from the renewable energy infrastructure space and higher capital spending by utility companies on grid modernization following Covid-19 and major power blackouts in the United States over the last year. Moreover, real-economy stocks and relative value picks such as Quanta have benefited as investors reduce exposure to technology and high-multiple stocks, amid rising bond yields.

However, now that PWR stock has seen a rally of about 12% over the last month, will it continue its upward trajectory in the near term, or is a decline imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a rise in PWR stock over the next month. Out of 236 instances in the last ten years that PWR stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 12% or more, 167 of them resulted in QS stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 167 out of 236, or about 71% chance of a rise in PWR stock over the coming month , implying that the stock could be a buy for the near term. See our analysis on Quanta Services Chance of A Rise for more details.

While PWR stock may see higher levels in the near term, based on our Trefis Machine Learning Engine, several peers in its sector look like a better bet than Quanta Services. Check out how Quanta Services Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last ten years’ data

After moving 6% or more over five days, the stock rose in the next five days on 64% of the occasions.

After moving 8.3% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 61% of the occasions

After moving 12% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 71% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that PWR stock may see higher levels in the next ten days and one month. We estimate Quanta Services valuation to be around $88 per share, 18% below the current market price.

