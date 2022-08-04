Quanta Services Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $88.02 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $117.03 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.93 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $4.23 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $88.02 Mln. vs. $117.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.23 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.44 Full year revenue guidance: $16.60 - $17.00 Bln

