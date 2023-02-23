Quanta Services Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $162.57 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $104.80 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $247.43 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $4.42 billion from $3.92 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $162.57 Mln. vs. $104.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q4): $4.42 Bln vs. $3.92 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.