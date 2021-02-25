Quanta Services Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $170.05 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $118.14 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.58 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $2.91 billion from $3.11 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $176.58 Mln. vs. $137.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.

