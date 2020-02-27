Quanta Services Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $118.14 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $56.82 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.88 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.11 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $137.88 Mln. vs. $145.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $3.11 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.

