Quanta Services Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $174.37 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $162.91 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.58 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $3.35 billion from $3.02 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $213.58 Mln. vs. $202.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 4.62 - 4.87 Full year revenue guidance: $12.55 - $12.85 Bln

