Quanta Services Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $136.07 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $124.55 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.79 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $3.35 billion from $2.99 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $167.79 Mln. vs. $134.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $3.35 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.16 - $3.28

