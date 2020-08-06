Quanta Services Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $73.95 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $28.46 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.21 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 82.0% to $.51 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $106.21 Mln. vs. $45.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $.51 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.18 - $3.48 Full year revenue guidance: $11.0 - $11.4 Bln

