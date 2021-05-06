Quanta Services Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $91.32 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $41.50 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $120.39 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $2.70 billion from $2.76 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $120.39 Mln. vs. $68.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.12 - $4.57 Full year revenue guidance: $12.05 - $12.35 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.