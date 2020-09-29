Dividends
PWR

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.89, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $52.89, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.61 and a 122.51% increase over the 52 week low of $23.77.

PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TopBuild Corp. (BLD) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.48%, compared to an industry average of -19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)
  • First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)
  • First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)
  • Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GRID with an increase of 31.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 4.17%.

