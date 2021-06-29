Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $91.19, the dividend yield is .26%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $91.19, representing a -10.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.96 and a 154.08% increase over the 52 week low of $35.89.
PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.27%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (PWR)
- First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (PWR)
- First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (PWR)
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (PWR)
- iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (PWR).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 15.26% over the last 100 days. FLM has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 3.24%.
