Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $91.19, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $91.19, representing a -10.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.96 and a 154.08% increase over the 52 week low of $35.89.

PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.27%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (PWR)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (PWR)

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (PWR)

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (PWR)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (PWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 15.26% over the last 100 days. FLM has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 3.24%.

