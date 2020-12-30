Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.62, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $70.62, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.98 and a 197.1% increase over the 52 week low of $23.77.

PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TopBuild Corp. (BLD) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.97%, compared to an industry average of -15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GRID with an increase of 30.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 3.89%.

