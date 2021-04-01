Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $87.98, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.97 and a 206.5% increase over the 52 week low of $28.71.

PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TopBuild Corp. (BLD) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.46%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 48.85% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 4.13%.

