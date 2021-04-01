Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $87.98, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.97 and a 206.5% increase over the 52 week low of $28.71.
PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TopBuild Corp. (BLD) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.46%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)
- First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)
- First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)
- First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)
- First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG).
The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 48.85% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 4.13%.
