Quanta Services, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 14%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$11b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$3.07 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 14%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PWR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Quanta Services' ten analysts is for revenues of US$12.0b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 8.7% to US$3.43. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.34 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Quanta Services' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$88.91, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Quanta Services at US$101 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$71.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Quanta Services' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 64 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Quanta Services' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Quanta Services following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Quanta Services analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

