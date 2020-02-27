Quanta Services Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.93 to $3.33 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.62 to $4.02 per share on revenues between $12.2 billion and $12.6 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.86 per share on revenues of $12.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Our outlook for 2020 reflects expectations for another record year with continued solid growth of our base business, improved profitability and growth in adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and cash flow," said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.