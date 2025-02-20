QUANTA SERVICES Earnings Results: $PWR Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUANTA SERVICES ($PWR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.94 per share, beating estimates of $2.65 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $6,553,420,000, missing estimates of $6,677,856,763 by $-124,436,763.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PWR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
QUANTA SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of QUANTA SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,072,847 shares (+62.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,073,294
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 891,977 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,909,330
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 810,488 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,154,732
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 624,332 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,320,128
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 506,722 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,149,488
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 373,429 shares (+210.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,022,235
- PECONIC PARTNERS LLC removed 300,000 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,815,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
QUANTA SERVICES Government Contracts
We have seen $29,458,253 of award payments to $PWR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTINGENT REPAIRS TO AMMUNITION WHARF, NMII: $18,788,000
- MSR #18313104_1765184 -- (IH-DB_18313104) PW6 DRAINAGE UPGRADE (P: $4,949,494
- BILLY MITCHELL ANGB HYDRANT III FUELING SYSTEM: $4,375,871
- P447 DRY DOCK 4 AND PIER 3 MODERNIZATION, NBK BREMERTON, PSNS, BREMERTON, WA: $450,667
- B9HXXX REPLACE SALT WATER SYSTEM RISERS ON PIER 5 B/71: $350,510
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
QUANTA SERVICES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.