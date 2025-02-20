QUANTA SERVICES Earnings Results: $PWR Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUANTA SERVICES ($PWR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.94 per share, beating estimates of $2.65 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $6,553,420,000, missing estimates of $6,677,856,763 by $-124,436,763.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PWR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

QUANTA SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of QUANTA SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

QUANTA SERVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $29,458,253 of award payments to $PWR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

QUANTA SERVICES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.

on 01/29, 01/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.