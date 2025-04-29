QUANTA SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $PWR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUANTA SERVICES ($PWR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,937,324,945 and earnings of $1.72 per share.
QUANTA SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of QUANTA SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,072,847 shares (+62.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,073,294
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 891,977 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,909,330
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 810,488 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,154,732
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 624,332 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,320,128
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 506,722 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,149,488
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 373,429 shares (+210.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,022,235
- PECONIC PARTNERS LLC removed 300,000 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,815,000
QUANTA SERVICES Government Contracts
We have seen $27,699,468 of award payments to $PWR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTINGENT REPAIRS TO AMMUNITION WHARF, NMII: $18,788,000
- REPAIR SUPPORT SYSTEMS, MARGINAL, B-7176: $4,197,000
- BILLY MITCHELL ANGB HYDRANT III FUELING SYSTEM: $4,082,135
- B9HXXX REPLACE SALT WATER SYSTEM RISERS ON PIER 5 B/71: $350,510
- X004 REPLACE DELTA PIER SWITCHING STATION, B7035, BANGOR: $273,662
QUANTA SERVICES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.
QUANTA SERVICES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
QUANTA SERVICES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $299.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $399.0 on 12/19/2024
- Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $299.0 on 11/04/2024
- Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $295.0 on 11/04/2024
