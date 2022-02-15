Quanta Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PWR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.18, changing hands as high as $104.84 per share. Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $73.90 per share, with $124.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.50. The PWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.