Quanta Services Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) announced its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.08 per share, or a rate of $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 3, 2023.

Also, the Board, in support of management's request, has authorized a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the company to purchase, from time to time through June 30, 2026, up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock. The new stock repurchase program will become effective on July 1, 2023.

