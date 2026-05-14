Quanta Services (BIT:1PWR) Price Target Increased by 26.17% to 652.05

The average one-year price target for Quanta Services (BIT:1PWR) has been revised to €652.05 / share. This is an increase of 26.17% from the prior estimate of €516.79 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €324.96 to a high of €787.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from the latest reported closing price of €635.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an decrease of 505 owner(s) or 22.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PWR is 0.38%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.82% to 140,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,073K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 85.74% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,008K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,087K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,270K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,915K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 32.96% over the last quarter.

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