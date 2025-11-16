Quanta Services (BIT:1PWR) Price Target Increased by 14.11% to 415.64

The average one-year price target for Quanta Services (BIT:1PWR) has been revised to €415.64 / share. This is an increase of 14.11% from the prior estimate of €364.24 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €247.56 to a high of €503.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from the latest reported closing price of €387.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PWR is 0.44%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 160,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,822K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,407K shares , representing a decrease of 23.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,530K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,822K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,008K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,765K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 35.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PWR by 35.54% over the last quarter.

