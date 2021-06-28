Quanta Services About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PWR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/21, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 7/15/21. As a percentage of PWR's recent stock price of $91.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.89 per share, with $101.959 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.35.

In Monday trading, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

