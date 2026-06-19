Quanta Sees Demand Beyond 2030: Is the Market Undervaluing Its Growth?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is increasingly making the case that its growth story extends far beyond the remainder of this decade. While many investors remain focused on near-term utility spending and AI-driven data center construction, management believes the underlying demand drivers could support growth well into the 2030s and beyond.



During its first-quarter 2026earnings call Quanta highlighted that the ongoing expansion of the U.S. power grid, rising electricity demand from data centers, electrification trends and growing generation requirements are creating what it views as a multi-decade infrastructure opportunity. Management noted that utilities are effectively being asked to "double in size," while technology customers continue to demand faster deployment of power infrastructure and large-load facilities.



The company's confidence is reflected in its long-term targets. At its recent Investor Day, Quanta outlined a plan to more than double its earnings power by 2030 while targeting annual adjusted EPS growth of 15%-20%. Management emphasized that these expectations are supported by visible project pipelines, growing customer commitments and strategic investments across its supply chain and manufacturing footprint.



Importantly, Quanta expects demand to remain strong well beyond 2030, driven by ongoing grid modernization, transmission expansion and power generation investments. Management views the buildout needed to support rising electricity demand as a multi-decade effort. Reflecting this outlook, the company ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $48.5 billion and raised its 2026 revenue and earnings guidance after stronger-than-expected results. Quanta is also expanding its transformer manufacturing, fabrication and supply-chain capabilities to capitalize on sustained infrastructure spending.



With the stock often viewed through the lens of current utility capital spending and AI-related projects, investors may be underappreciating the duration of Quanta's growth runway. If management's outlook proves accurate, the company's earnings potential could extend well beyond the current cycle, supporting a stronger long-term valuation than the market currently reflects.

How Does Quanta’s Long-Term Growth Opportunity Compare With Peers?

Quanta has become a critical partner in building and modernizing North America's energy and power-delivery networks, positioning it at the center of several long-term secular growth trends. As investors evaluate whether Quanta can sustain its growth momentum beyond 2026, comparisons with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and MasTec, Inc. MTZ underscore the company's differentiated position in the ongoing multiyear infrastructure buildout.



EMCOR is also benefiting from strong demand, especially in electrical, mechanical and mission-critical building systems. Its first-quarter RPOs reached $15.62 billion, supported by data centers, network communications and industrial projects. However, EMCOR’s growth is more closely tied to building construction and facility-related execution.



MasTec is a closer peer, with exposure to power delivery, telecom, clean energy, pipeline and data center infrastructure. MTZ reported a record backlog of $20.3 billion and highlighted durable demand from AI, grid reliability and energy infrastructure.

PWR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

PWR stock has surged 66.4% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.

PWR YTD Share Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, PWR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56X, well above the industry’s 31.85X, as shown below.

PWR Valuation



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Quanta’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have increased in the past 60 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 29.7% and 17.5%, respectively.



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PWR’s Zacks Rank

Quanta currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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